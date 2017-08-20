Title Change on Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)

Aug 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.

Neville is now a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Tozawa just won the title on last week’s RAW from Boston.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 62 times, 62 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad