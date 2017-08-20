Title Change on Tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Video, Photos)

Neville defeated Akira Tozawa to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.

Neville is now a two-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion. Tozawa just won the title on last week’s RAW from Boston.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

