Tag Titles Change Hands on the WWE SummerSlam Kickoff Pre-show (Photos, Video)
The Usos defeated The New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods to become new SmackDown Tag Team Champions on tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show in Brooklyn.
The Usos are now five-time WWE Tag Team Champions and this is their second run with the blue brand titles. The New Day won the titles back at WWE Battleground in July.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:
⬇️ SINCE DAY 1️⃣#SummerSlam @WWEUsos pic.twitter.com/1nqbYxqTMA
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
#TheNewDay is DECKED OUT for the #BiggestPartyOfTheSummer! #SummerSlam @WWEBigE @TrueKofi @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/zJf07FrJ35
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
Can #TheNewDay remain "YOUR #SDLive @WWE #TagTeamChampions"?! Let's find out… #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/Aqln7UzLlV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
The @WWEUsos seem pretty pleased with their effort thus far… #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/S7umqbbM6h
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
Could THIS prove to be the break #TheNewDay needs in this match for the #SDLive #TagTeamTitles?! #SummerSlam @XavierWoodsPhD pic.twitter.com/yFfxSWobF5
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
#TheNewDay feels right at home in Brooklyn's @barclayscenter as @XavierWoodsPhD controls the pace against @WWEUsos! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/atV8C9QMlq
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
The @WWEUsos = 😛 as they remain in control of #SDLive #TagTeamChampions #TheNewDay! #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/n1usbrMwGE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
Every now and then, you just WANT to receive a Powerbomb, and @XavierWoodsPhD knows that… #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles @WWEBigE pic.twitter.com/YL7cp5i3pk
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
The @WWEUsos just pressed ⏹ on @WWEBigE! #SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/qjEsDhlW8O
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
EVERYONE watching this match right now = @TrueKofi#SummerSlam #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/X36vtd2sV9
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
It's DAY ONE…of the @WWEUsos' SECOND reign as #SDLive #TagTeamChampions! WHAT A MATCH on #SummerSlam Kickoff! #TagTeamTitles pic.twitter.com/N6xwdre0ZP
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
