Sunny explains why she turned down Playboy in the 1990’s

Aug 20, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“It was 1996 that I was AOL’s Most Downloaded Celebrity, which was where the Playboy offer came about. We were all in Vince McMahon’s office; we were on the road for two months and then got to be home for three days, and I remember getting a phone call from Vince McMahon’s secretary, and they called and said that Vince wanted to see me in his office. I asked if he can hold it off because I only have three days off, and have to do laundry, so I needed to see my family, friends, and my pets. They said, no, they really needed to see me in the office. At this time I was really thinking that I was going to get fired. I went into the office and went into the conference room and it was there that the offer came about, which took me less than five minutes to turn it down. I was in my 20’s and wasn’t ready for something like that. Looking back now, was it something I should have done? Absolutely! I was just very reserved at that time. At the time I just wasn’t ready emotionally to handle something like that.”

source: The Ross Report

(Visited 100 times, 100 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad