Stephanie McMahon Watches Takeover (Photos), Aleister Black’s Entrance, Triple H

Aug 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– The band Code Orange, which opened the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event with an on-stage performance, also performed Aleister Black’s special entrance, along with the vocalist from Incendiary. You can see video from Black’s entrance below:

– Cathy Kelley noted on Twitter that her post-Takeover interview with Triple H did not air due to technical issues inside the Barclays Center. Triple H also commented:

– Stephanie McMahon watched part of Takeover from ringside with Dana Warrior and a friend. She tweeted the following:

