Stephanie McMahon Watches Takeover (Photos), Aleister Black’s Entrance, Triple H

– The band Code Orange, which opened the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event with an on-stage performance, also performed Aleister Black’s special entrance, along with the vocalist from Incendiary. You can see video from Black’s entrance below:

– Cathy Kelley noted on Twitter that her post-Takeover interview with Triple H did not air due to technical issues inside the Barclays Center. Triple H also commented:

Sorry to those who tuned in to the Facebook Live tonight from #NXTTakeOver. Unfortunately we had some technical difficulties. — Triple H (@TripleH) August 20, 2017

– Stephanie McMahon watched part of Takeover from ringside with Dana Warrior and a friend. She tweeted the following:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)