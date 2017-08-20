SmackDown Women’s Title Changes Hands at WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Video)
Natalya defeated Naomi to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Natalya previously held the WWE Divas Title but this is her first run with the blue brand title. Naomi won the title back at WrestleMania 33 in a Six-Pack Challenge with Becky Lynch, Carmella, Natalya, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss.
Below are photos and videos from the match:
ON YOUR FEET, @WWEUniverse… it's time to FEEL THE GLOW! #SummerSlam @NaomiWWE pic.twitter.com/DNPGhiVgyJ
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
The #QueenOfHarts graces @WWENetwork as @NatbyNature prepares to meet @NaomiWWE for the #SDLive #WomensTitle at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/Dd6HoDZhAe
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 20, 2017
The #SDLive #WomensTitle is about to be decided as @NaomiWWE defends against @NatbyNature at #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/VAKoJ8xRWx
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
#SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE is breaking out the new tricks early! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/K01TS6kbYJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
There she is… Ms. #MITB… What's going through her mind?#SummerSlam @CarmellaWWE @realellsworth pic.twitter.com/LV3oMPPlAE
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Getting stretched? Painful.
Getting stretched by a HART? Excruciating!#SummerSlam @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/dfXT2cZDkB
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
She calls herself the GLOWSTOPPER for a reason!@NatbyNature is taking it to the #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE… #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/FYK7HCl1V8
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
The #Sharpshooter… it's a @SummerSlam tradition! @NatbyNature @BretHart #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/BJfaqKzONj
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 20, 2017
Another Hart family memory at #SummerSlam as @NatbyNature forces @NaomiWWE to TAP OUT, becoming the NEW #SDLive #WomensChampion! pic.twitter.com/eChDQM0gcA
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Another. New. Champ. #SummerSlam @NatbyNature pic.twitter.com/1JeXegiHVX
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Things are nothing short of VICIOUS between #SDLive #WomensChampion @NaomiWWE & @NatbyNature! #SummerSlam @DiGiornoPizza #CrispyPanPizza pic.twitter.com/VNVOiXz8GA
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Congratulations to the NEWWWW #SDLive #WomensChampion @NatbyNature! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/f7kUj2WRdV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
