Shawn Michaels to travel to UK for five nights for his Showstopper Tour

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be traveling to the United Kingdom and Ireland in January for his Showstopper Tour promoted by Inside The Ropes.

HBK will be in Dublin on January 15, Belfast on January 16, Manchester on January 17, London on January 18, and Glasgow on January 19. No exact locations were announced yet.

Tickets will go on sale on September 1 at 3PM GMT at InsideTheRopes.co.uk. No ticket prices were released.

