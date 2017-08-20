Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal

– WWE posted this video of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss backstage for tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center. Bliss says she does what it takes to win, fair or not, because there’s no fair in fighting, and Sasha Banks needs to understand that.

– Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will be in the Social Media Lounge during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Fans can submit questions with the “#AskDeanandSeth” hashtag.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tweeted the following on tonight’s match with Shinsuke Nakamura:

If you really are "The Artist", you can paint a Masterpiece of The Modern Day Maharaja after I beat you Tonight @ShinsukeN #WWEsummerslam — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) August 20, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 42 times, 42 visits today)