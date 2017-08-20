Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose Pre-show Note, Alexa Bliss Warns Sasha Banks, Jinder Mahal

Aug 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– WWE posted this video of RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss backstage for tonight’s SummerSlam pay-per-view at the Barclays Center. Bliss says she does what it takes to win, fair or not, because there’s no fair in fighting, and Sasha Banks needs to understand that.

– Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will be in the Social Media Lounge during tonight’s WWE SummerSlam Kickoff pre-show. Fans can submit questions with the “#AskDeanandSeth” hashtag.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal tweeted the following on tonight’s match with Shinsuke Nakamura:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 42 times, 42 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad