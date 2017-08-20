Nikki Bella to sit ringside for Cena/Corbin match

We have not seen Nikki Bella on WWE television since John Cena proposed to her in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33, but tonight at SummerSlam, the former WWE Divas champion will be sitting at ringside for her fiancee’s match against Baron Corbin.

Nikki got into a Twitter spat with Corbin a few weeks ago after Corbin replied to a Cena tweet telling him that insulting him makes him no better than “all the losers on Twitter.” Nikki told Corbin that she can’t wait to sit front row and see her man “slap that mouth right off your face.”

Corbin advised Bella to bring a towel so she can throw it in when he cannot take it anymore and promised to slam Cena into the barricade in front of her.

The feud between Cena and Corbin escalated on Smackdown when Corbin cost Cena his match against Jinder Mahal but Cena returned the favor and cost Corbin the MITB cash-in a few minutes later.

Both Nikki and Brie are in New York and making appearances for WWE. They are also filming stuff for Total Bellas.

