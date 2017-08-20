New RAW Women’s Champion Crowned at WWE SummerSlam (Photos, Video)

Aug 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss to become the new RAW Women’s Champion at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Sasha is now a four-time RAW Women’s Champion. Bliss won the title back on April 30th, defeating Bayley at the WWE Payback pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s title change:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad