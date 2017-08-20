New RAW Tag Team Champions Crowned at SummerSlam (Photos, Video)

Aug 20, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Sheamus and Cesaro to become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Rollins previously held the WWE Tag Team Titles with Roman Reigns but this is his first run with the red brand titles. This is the first tag team title reign for Ambrose. Sheamus and Cesaro won the titles from The Hardys back in June at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

