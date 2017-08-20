Eric Bischoff addressed Brock Lesnar’s WWE contract status

“I tend to think that they probably don’t send signals. I never saw anything that suggested to me that there is any kind of subliminal means of communicating in WWE. They are pretty straight forward about just about everything that they decide to promote or be straight forward about. I don’t think it’s a signal. They’re advertising him. I don’t know, I don’t think there is any covert communication going on. They don’t make many mistakes when it comes to advertising talent. Not that they haven’t occasionally over the last few decades but it’s very rare that they do. Maybe they just know something no one else knows. I would bet on that.”

Bischoff on Wrestling

