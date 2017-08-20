Daniel Bryan explained why he wants to come back and wrestle again

“I’m very happy, but wrestling is something that nothing else can replace for me, right? I’m driven by how much I enjoy the performance of it, like, so, I do honestly have goals for wrestling. My reflexes in the temporal parietal region of my brain are slower than what they would expect, right? So in the report, they put ‘lesion on the temporal parietal region of the brain.’ They’re not slower than say your average person, but they’re slower than, like, your MMA athletes or people that they test for a lot of this kind of stuff, right? So I just have average reflect time and I’m just like, ‘oh no, I don’t think they understand I’m just an average person. I’m not a real athlete! There’s this thing and it’s just like, ‘oh no, there [has] been this huge misunderstanding,’ right? My brain is essentially, you take any college football player in the country because I have had multiple, multiple concussions. I had 10 documented concussions, four post-concussion seizures, and so, but, with that said, my brain is no worse than your average college football player’s brain, right?”

Source: E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness

