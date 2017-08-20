Betting odds for full SummerSlam 2017 card

With just hours away from the SummerSlam pay-per-view on the WWE Network, we take a look at the current odds for the whole show.

In the WWE Universal title match, Brock Lesnar remains the clear favorite to walk out of the Barclays Center with the title. His odds are currently at 2/7, with Samoa Joe behind him at 4/1, Braun Strowman at at 8/1, and Roman Reigns a distant 12/1.

Just like the odds from yesterday, Shinsuke Nakamura is also favorite to win the match and is currently at 1/8 in the odds compared to 9/2 of Jinder Mahal. A win for Nakamura does not necessarily mean a title switch as it could be a via a DQ or count-out.

The United States title currently held by AJ Styles looks like it will stay with the Phenomenal One if the bookies are correct, with AJ at 1/3 in the odds and Owens at 9/4 for the win.

The match between Natalya and Naomi for the Smackdown Women’s title is very, very close to call and Natalya is so far the favorite at 4/5 and Naomi is right behind her at 10/11. The Raw Women’s title match on the other hand looks like it is swaying in favor of the champion Alexa Bliss, with her odds at 4/9 while Sasha Banks is at 13/8.

The New Day are at 1/8 to retain the Smackdown Tag Team titles while The Usos are at 9/2. Over at the Raw version of the Tag Team titles, the former Shield members are the favorites to win the match at 2/5 and the current champs Cesaro and Sheamus are at 7/4.

Interestingly enough, Neville is also the favorite at 4/6 in the Cruiserweight title match, while Akira Tozawa is at 6/5 to retain. Tozawa just won the title earlier this week.

In other non-title matches, Big Cass is at 4/7 favorite over Big Show at 5/4, Finn Balor is 1/4 favorite against Bray Wyatt at 11/4, Baron Corbin is 8/13 favorite versus John Cena who is at 6/5 to win, and the team of the Hardy Boyz and Jason Jordan are 1/2 to win against The Miz, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel who are at 6/4.

Remember, always bet responsibly. These odds are current as of 1PM EST.

