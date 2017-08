Becky Lynch calls for an all women’s WWE show

“I don’t see why we cannot have an all-woman show with multiple storylines to keep the audience engaged. We have a lot of strong performers in the roster and if handled well, an all-woman show like the Mae Young Classic can be brilliant for the division.”

Also in the interview below Becky Lynch calls out Cris Cyborg for a confrontation at SummerSlam.

source: hindustantimes.com

