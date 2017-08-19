Triple H bodyslams Jimmy Fallon through his desk during The Tonight Show

Triple H appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon last night and bodyslammed the host through his desk.

The former WWE champion appeared during the Thank You Notes segment that Fallon does. “Thank you Triple H for sounding less like a WWE Superstar and more like an extra-strength hemorrhoid cream,” Fallon wrote. At that point, Triple H’s theme song kicked in and out he came in his leather jacket looking for a fight.

As Fallon waived his hand, Triple H grabbed him and lifted him up, bodyslamming him through his desk. The usual all-wooden desk however replaced by a styrofoam replica. Triple H then sat down on Fallon’s chair and said, “SummerSlam, airs live this Sunday August 20th on the WWE Network!”

You can see the video below.

