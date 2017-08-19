Title Change at Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Event (Photos)

Aug 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

SAnitY’s Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe became the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating The Authors of Pain at tonight’s “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event at the Barclays Center.

This is the first NXT title run for both Wolfe and Young. Akam and Rezar won the titles from DIY on November 19th, 2016 at the NXT “Takeover: Toronto” event.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad