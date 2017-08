Title Change at Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Event (Photos)

SAnitY’s Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe became the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating The Authors of Pain at tonight’s “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event at the Barclays Center.

This is the first NXT title run for both Wolfe and Young. Akam and Rezar won the titles from DIY on November 19th, 2016 at the NXT “Takeover: Toronto” event.

Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:

Before the bell can even ring, things are breaking down in a HURRY in this #WWENXT #TagTeamChampionship Match! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/1RRvaSsL6j — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017

