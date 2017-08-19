Title Change at Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Event (Photos)
SAnitY’s Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe became the new WWE NXT Tag Team Champions by defeating The Authors of Pain at tonight’s “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event at the Barclays Center.
This is the first NXT title run for both Wolfe and Young. Akam and Rezar won the titles from DIY on November 19th, 2016 at the NXT “Takeover: Toronto” event.
Below are photos and videos from tonight’s match:
Intimidation level = OFF THE CHARTS! @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE @PaulElleringWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ueZL9W9hDA
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
Before the bell can even ring, things are breaking down in a HURRY in this #WWENXT #TagTeamChampionship Match! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/1RRvaSsL6j
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
.@TheEricYoung's master plan? Choosing HIMSELF to represent #SAnitY in this match instead of @KillianDain! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/ohyJ4aDpeV
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
#SAnitY's @TheEricYoung just officially took @KillianDain's place in this match against #AOP…and the result is CHAOS! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/RTVMehSB1Y
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
.@Rezar_WWE wants to make @TheEricYoung REGRET putting himself in this match-up! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/vYoETuVY5u
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 20, 2017
They're not called The #AuthorsOfPain for nothin'. @Rezar_WWE @TheEricYoung #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/5A04RJiRMr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
Yeah… that was NOT supposed to happen! #NXTTakeOver @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/gJvLjukMEr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 20, 2017
AND. NEW. #SAnitY #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/SwB4HzEceW
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
