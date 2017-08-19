Spoilers: WWE NXT TV Tapings from Tonight, Airing Next Wednesday

Thanks to Mickey Reece for the following WWE NXT spoilers, which were taped before “Takeover: Brooklyn III” hit the air tonight at the Barclays Center. These should air on next Wednesday’s NXT episode:

* No Way Jose vs. Lars Sullivan never happened as Lars attacked Jose while he was dancing during his entrance. Lars walked to the back and Jose was helped to the back by referees

* Peyton Royce defeated Sarah Logan in what was said to be a strong outing for both

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and Wolfgang defeated Tyler Bate and Trent Seven. The crowd was really into this match, amazing work in the ring. The finish saw Bate take out Dunne but Wolfgang tagged himself in and hit a Swanton on Bate for the pin

