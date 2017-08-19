Ric Flair “awake” and “communicating” in hospital

Melinda Morris Zanoni, the CEO of Legacy Talent, tweeted today that Ric Flair is “awake, communicating, and progressing,” echoing Hulk Hogan’s comments that the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is doing better.

However, Zanoni also wrote that there were complications which arose after surgery, rumored to be an infection, so Flair “needs to rest for the first time in 40 years.”

Flair is expected to have a lengthy hospital stay of around a month if not more with the major challenge being getting his kidneys working again and off the dialysis.

