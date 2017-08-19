reDRagon Debuts at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III
After SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe & Eric Young) became new NXT Tag Team Champions in Brooklyn tonight, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish from reDRagon made their NXT debuts, attacking the new tag team champs.
reDRagon are three-time ROH World Tag Team Champions, along with being two-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.