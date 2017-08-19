NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Coverage – The Authors of Pain vs. SAnitY



NXT Tag Team Championship Match: The Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar) (c) (w/Paul Ellering) vs. SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) (w/Eric Young and Nikki Cross)

Corey Graves joins the commentary team for this match.

A brawl breaks out before the match and AOP get the advantage and send Wolfe and Dain to the outside. Wolfe and Dain pull AOP out and Eric Young grabs a table from under the ring. AOP and Wolfe and Dain continue to battle on the floor and then Akam tosses Wolfe into the ring to begin the match. Akam tosses Wolfe across the ring and tags in Rezar. AOP double-team Wolfe for a bit and then Rezar beats him down with some forearm shots. Akam tags back in and keeps Wolfe grounded. Akam sends Wolfe to the corner and charges, but Wolfe rolls out of the way. Eric Young gets on the apron and replaces Dain on the apron. Young tags in, but gets taken to the outside. Akam clotheslines Young into the crowd and Rezar battles with Wolfe. Rezar and Wolfe get into the ring as Young and Akam battle in the crowd. Akam slams Young into the barricade and charges, but Young moves and Akam slams into the barricade. Akam comes back and tosses Young back to ringside and then back into the ring.

Young connects with a right hand, but Rezar tags in and Akam tosses Young into Rezar, who slams him down to the mat. Rezar beats Young down and then tags Akam back in. Akam stomps away on Young and goes for the cover, but Young kicks out. Rezar tags back in and keeps Young grounded with a rear naked choke. Young tries to fight out, but Rezar keeps the choke applied. Young fights to his feet and connects with back elbows. Rezar backs Young into the corner and sends him to the apron. Young delivers a shoulder shot and comes back into the ring, but Rezar picks him up and slams him right back down. Rezar goes for an elbow drop, but Young rolls out of the way. Rezar charges, but Young moves and Rezar hits the turnbuckles. Wolfe tags in and he delivers a boot to Akam. Wolfe drops Rezar with a few forearm shots and then delivers a big boot to the face.

Wolfe takes Akam down with an exploder suplex and then delivers a German suplex to Rezar. Wolfe goes up top and clotheslines Rezar from the top. Wolfe goes for the cover, but Akam breaks it up. Akam sends Young to the floor and then AOP double team Wolfe. They drop him with a neck-breaker power bomb and Akam goes for the cover, but Wolfe kicks out at two. Rezar tags in and goes up top and Akam hands Wolfe to him. Wolfe counters with a Frankensteiner and sends Akam to the outside. Young tags in and drops Rezar with a neck-breaker. Young goes up top, but Rezar hits the ropes and Young crotches the top turnbuckle. Rezar climbs as well and tries to suplex Young down to the mat, but Nikki Cross holds onto Young as Akam accidentally suplexes Rezar. Young connects with an elbow drop to Rezar and goes for the cover, but Akam pulls Rezar out of the ring.

Young takes Akam out with a tope suicida and Wolfe takes Rezar out as well. Ellering and Nikki get into the ring and the referee holds them apart. Nikki gets around and dives onto Akam. Akam catches her, but Killian Dain cross-bodies Akam and Nikki through a table on the outside. Young tosses Rezar back into the ring and tags in Wolfe. Wolfe and Young double-team Rezar and drop him with a suplex/elbow drop combo and Wolfe gets the pin fall.

Winners and new NXT Tag Team Champions: SAnitY.

After the match, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly attack AOP and SAnitY and beat down everyone.

We see Neville sitting at ringside, as well as Shinsuke Nakamura and Kalisto.

We see Bobby Roode getting ready for his match backstage.

(Visited 33 times, 33 visits today)