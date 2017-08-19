NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Coverage – Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

The show kicks off with Code Orange performing “Bleeding in the Blur” live as we see the video hype package for the show. Afterward, Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.



Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (w/Zelina Vega)

They lock up and Almas drops Gargano to the mat. They mat wrestle for a bit before Gargano gets free. Almas applies a wrist-lock, but Gargano turns it into one of his own. Almas counters with a head-scissors down on the mat. Gargano flips over into a pin, but Almas kicks out at one. Gargano sends Almas off the ropes, but Almas comes back with a shoulder tackle. Almas sends Gargano off the ropes, but Gargano takes him down with a hurricanrana and a head scissors take down. Gargano applies a front face-lock down on the mat. Almas comes back and drives Gargano into the corner. Gargano turns it around and chops Almas in the corner. Almas turns it around and drops Gargano with a draping neck-breaker.

Almas takes Gargano to the corner and slaps him across the chest. Almas takes Gargano down to the mat and goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Gargano comes back and picks Almas up, but Almas gets to the ropes and applies a hanging arm-bar submission over the top rope. Almas gets back into the ring and continues to work over Gargano’s arm. Gargano fights out with an arm-drag and then sends Almas to the corner with a drop-toe hold. Almas comes back with a kick to the midsection, but Gargano connects with a knee strike. Gargano sends Almas away and they charge at each other and connect with a double clothesline.

Both men get back to their feet and exchange rights and lefts. Almas slaps Gargano across the face, but Gargano keeps control and drops Almas down with a few kicks and then connects with a roundhouse kick. Almas comes back and sends Gargano to the apron. Almas charges, but Gargano connects with the middle rope spear. Gargano goes for the cover, but Almas kicks out at two. Gargano tosses Almas into the ropes and Almas holds onto the ropes, but Gargano kicks him in the face and sends him to the floor. Gargano connects with a tope suicida and then tosses Almas back into the ring. Gargano takes Almas down with a springboard DDT and goes for the cover, but Almas kicks out at two.

Almas comes back and sends Gargano to the apron again and charges, but Gargano goes for another middle rope spear. Almas catches him and drops him with a face-buster and then an inverted tornado DDT. Almas goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two. Almas puts Gargano on the top rope and delivers a monstrous chop. Almas climbs as well and goes for a suplex, but Gargano counters with a headbutt. Gargano delivers a chop ans=d goes for a sunset flip power bomb. Almas lands on his feet and connects with a back elbow. Gargano comes out of the corner with a kick to the back of the head, but Almas comes right back and sends Gargano into the corner. Almas goes for the running knees in the corner, but Gargano moves out of the way. Gargano takes Almas down and locks in the Gargano Escape, but Almas fights out of it and connects with a buckle bomb. Almas delivers the double knees in the corner and goes for the cover, but Gargano kicks out at two.

Almas grabs Gargano and works over his arm, but Gargano counters with a back kick and then a kick to the face. Gargano tosses Almas face-first into the turnbuckle, but Vega tosses a shirt at Gargano. Almas dropkicks Gargano into the corner and then drops him with a DDT and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Andrade “Cien” Almas.

We see Kurt Angle, Daniel Bryan, and various NXT Superstars watching the show from a skybox.

We see Drew McIntyre gearing up for his match backstage.

We see the video hype package for the match between The Authors of Pain and SAnitY.

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)