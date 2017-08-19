NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Coverage – Bobby Roode vs. Drew McIntyre



NXT Championship Match: Bobby Roode (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

They lock up and McIntyre backs Roode into the corner. Roode comes back with a chop and takes McIntyre to the corner. McIntyre comes back and drops Roode with a shoulder tackle and Roode goes to the floor. Roode gets back into the ring and chops McIntyre into the corner. McIntyre comes back, but Roode ducks under and delivers more chops. Roode reverses and goes for a quick Glorious DDT, but McIntyre gets away and backs into the corner. Roode and McIntyre exchange wrist-locks and Roode takes McIntyre to the corner and chops him a few times. McIntyre comes back with kicks Roode in the midsection and then sends him to the corner and delivers chops of his own. McIntyre sends Roode off the ropes and drops him with a big boot.

McIntyre tosses Roode across the ring and then out to the floor. McIntyre follows him out and chops him down to the floor. McIntyre drapes Roode over the barricade and then goes for a scoop slam, but Roode lands on the apron. Roode kicks McIntyre and goes to dive from the apron, but McIntyre catches him. Roode shoves him away, but McIntyre comes back and drops Roode on the apron with a tilt-a-whirl slam. McIntyre tosses Roode back into the ring and attempts to go up top, but Roode cuts him off. McIntyre connects with a right hand and then delivers a swinging neck-breaker over the middle rope that sends McIntyre down to the floor. Roode comes off the apron and delivers a blockbuster neck-breaker to McIntyre on the floor.

Roode puts McIntyre back into the ring and drops a few forearms onto him. Roode slams McIntyre into the corner and delivers a few right hands. Roode chops McIntyre and then delivers a clothesline in the corner. Roode drops McIntyre with a neck-breaker and goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Roode stomps away on McIntyre and chokes him with his boot down on the mat. Roode stomps away again, but McIntyre begins to fight back. McIntyre backs Roode into the corner, but Roode counters and sends McIntyre into the opposite corner. Roode connects with a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two.

Roode applies a headlock down on the mat, but McIntyre backs him into the corner. Roode comes right back and locks in a sleeper hold. McIntyre backs Roode into the corner again to break the hold. Roode kicks McIntyre in the face and comes off the ropes, but McIntyre counters with a belly-to-belly throw. McIntyre connects with a back elbow and then tosses Roode into the corner. McIntyre splashes Roode in the corner and then delivers a running forearm. McIntyre goes up top and connects with a clothesline from the top. Roode comes back with shots to the back and an atomic drop. Roode connects with a knee lift and comes off the ropes, but McIntyre catches him and drops him with a Celtic Cross. McIntyre goes for the cover, but Roode kicks out at two.

Roode comes back and rolls to the floor and drapes McIntyre’s neck over the top rope. Roode goes up top, but McIntyre cuts him off. McIntyre climbs as well and they battle on the top. Roode fights back and takes McIntyre down to the mat. McIntyre comes right back and goes for a superplex, but Roode crotches him on the top turnbuckle. Roode beats McIntyre down and McIntyre hangs in the tree of woe. McIntyre pulls himself up and pulls Roode down to the mat. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore, but Roode doesn’t get up from the mat. McIntyre picks him up and Roode goes for a quick roll-up but McIntyre kick out at two. McIntyre goes for the Future Shock, but Roode counters and takes McIntyre down to the mat with a back-stabber. Roode goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two.

Roode clotheslines McIntyre in the corner and goes for a neck-breaker, but McIntyre counters with a back-slide for a two count. McIntyre delivers the Future Shock DDT and goes for the cover, but Roode kicks out at two. McIntyre and Roode go to the ropes and Roode delivers a Liger-bomb to McIntyre. Roode goes for the cover, but McIntyre kicks out at two. Both men exchange right hands on the mat and battle back to their feet. They exchange chops and kicks and brawl in the middle of the ring. Roode delivers an enzuiguri, but McIntyre comes out of the corner and connects with the Claymore. McIntyre goes for the cover, but Roode gets his foot on the rope at the two count.

Roode rolls to the floor, but McIntyre dives over the top rope and takes himself and Roode out. McIntyre picks Roode up and tosses him back into the ring. McIntyre sets up for the Claymore in the corner, but Roode counters with the Double R spine-buster. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT, but McIntyre rolls through and gets a two count. McIntyre goes for a spinning neck-breaker, but Roode counters with the Glorious DDT but only get a two count. Roode grabs McIntyre and drops him with another Glorious DDT, and goes for a third, but McIntyre shoves him away and connects with the Claymore and gets the pin fall.

Winner and new NXT Champion: Drew McIntyre.

After the match, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly appear on the ring and Adam Cole attacks McIntyre from behind. Fish and O’Reilly join in on the beat down and Cole drops McIntyre with a superkick. Cole picks up the NXT Championship and holds it over McIntyre before tossing it aside. Cole, Fish, and O’Reilly stand tall over McIntyre as NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III comes to a close.

(Visited 81 times, 81 visits today)