NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Coverage – Asuka vs. Ember Moon



NXT Women’s Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs. Ember Moon

Moon catches Asuka with a kick immediately and then connects with a basement dropkick. Moon goes for the cover, but Asuka kicks out at one. Asuka comes back for a kick, but Moon catches her and drops her with a suplex. Asuka goes to the outside and dodges a basbeall slide from Moon. Asuka connects with a kick, but so does Moon. Moon goes up and takes Asuka out with a cannonball. Moon tosses Asuka back into the ring, but Asuka rolls right back out. Moon follows and Asuka slams her into the steps. Asuka kicks Moon, but Moon comes back with a chop. Asuka drops Moon with a series of quick kicks and then drops her with a suplex on the entrance ramp.

