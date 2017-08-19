NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Coverage – Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami



Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

Jim Ross has joined the commentary team for this match.

Both men connects with kicks immediately and then get face-to-face. Black drops Itami with a kick and springboards down into the rung as Itami rolls to the floor. Itami gets back into the ring, but Black keeps him grounded. Black knees Itami in the head and goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Itami fights back, but Black kicks him in the face in the corner. Black sends Itami to the opposite corner and charges, but Itami moves and kicks Black across the chest. Itami drapes Black over the top rope and goes up top. Itami connects with a guillotine leg drop across Black’s neck. Itami connects with right hands and then drops him with a back elbow. Itami goes for the cover, but Black kicks out at one.

Itami wrenches Black’s neck down on the mat, but Black fights to his feet. Black comes off the ropes, but Itami takes him down with a knee lift. Itami kicks Black in the back with the Spinal Tap kick, and then delivers a few more. Itami applies a headlock down on the mat. Black tries to fight back, but Itami keeps control and then Itami sits down in the ring to mock Black. Itami drops Black with a DDT and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out at two. Itami applies another headlock down on the mat, but Black gets free and leg whips Itami down to the mat. Black kicks Itami in the head and comes off the ropes with a moonsault. Black goes for the cover, but Itami kicks out at two. Black picks Itami up, but Itami goes behind. Black connects with an elbow and sends Itami to the corner. Black charges, but Itami counters with an elbow and sends Black down to the mat. Itami connects with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but Black kicks out at two.

Itami takes Black down with a fisherman’s suplex and goes for another cover, but Black kicks out at two. Itami sends Black to the corner and charges, but Black cuts him off. Black connects with a spinning round house kick and goes up top. Itami cuts him off and takes him down with a Michinoku Driver from the ropes. Itami crawls into the cover, but Black kicks out at two. Black sits up and stares at Itami and both men battle to their feet. They exchange kicks and slaps and Itami connects with a spinning back fist. Black comes back with a knee strike, but Itami connects with the Falcon Arrow. Itami goes for the cover, but Black kicks out at two.

Itami connects with a hesitation dropkick in the corner and sets up for the Go To Sleep. Itami lifts Black, but Black counters with elbows. Itami comes back with a knee shot and then charges at Black in the corner. Black ducks under Itami and connects with Black Mass and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Aleister Black.

We see Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Becky Lynch sitting at ringside and then we see Asuka warming up for her match backstage. We then see Ember Moon walking backstage.

We see the video hype package for the match between Asuka and Ember Moon.

