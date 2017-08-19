New NXT Champion Crowned at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Adam Cole Debuts
At tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Drew McIntyre defeated ‘Glorious’ Bobby Roode, to become the new NXT Champion.
The #ChosenOne is now THE one… to hold the #NXTChampionship! @DMcIntyreWWE #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/cLz1YzOLMH
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
After the match, while McIntyre celebrated, reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly), who made their NXT debut earlier in the night, climbed up on the ring apron, to provide a distraction, in order for Adam Cole (in his NXT debut) to attack McIntyre from behind. Fish and O’Reilly would join Cole for a three-on-one assault on McIntyre. Cole is a three-time ROH World Champion; ironically it was on this date last year Cole defeated Jay Lethal, to win the ROH World Championship, at Death Before Dishonor XIV.
.@TheBobbyFish & @KORCombat are BACK… and they've brought @AdamColePro! #NXTTakeOver #NXTChampionship @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/pAWHeanavf
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
We have a NEW #NXTChampion in @DMcIntyreWWE…and a NEW TARGET for the arriving @AdamColePro in @WWENXT! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/9dDUGuAea6
— WWE (@WWE) August 20, 2017
Drew McIntyre joins Seth Rollins and Bo Dallas in being the only ones to win both the FCW Heavyweight Championship and the NXT Championship.