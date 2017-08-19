New NXT Champion Crowned at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Adam Cole Debuts

At tonight’s NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III, Drew McIntyre defeated ‘Glorious’ Bobby Roode, to become the new NXT Champion.

After the match, while McIntyre celebrated, reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly), who made their NXT debut earlier in the night, climbed up on the ring apron, to provide a distraction, in order for Adam Cole (in his NXT debut) to attack McIntyre from behind. Fish and O’Reilly would join Cole for a three-on-one assault on McIntyre. Cole is a three-time ROH World Champion; ironically it was on this date last year Cole defeated Jay Lethal, to win the ROH World Championship, at Death Before Dishonor XIV.

