LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT “TAKEOVER: BROOKLYN III” EVENT 8/19

– The WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Kickoff pre-show opens with host Charly Caruso, Sam Roberts, Corey Graves and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. They talk about how big tonight’s show, the Barclays Center and being in Brooklyn. They plug the WWE Network and SummerSlam next.

– The panel discusses tonight’s card next. Graves reveals that he will be calling the NXT Tag Team Title match, apparently because of tonight’s NXT Homecoming theme. Graves predicts Hideo Itami vs. Aleister Black will steal the show. Sam and Lita believe the NXT Women’s Title match will steal the show. We go backstage to Renee Young, who is here for the Homecoming theme as well. Renee talks about being back on NXT and says she will have exclusive interviews tonight. She welcomes RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. The WWE Hall of Famer says this is his first NXT and he’s here to enjoy the show, and is looking forward to the two singles title matches. Renee asks if Angle is here to scout talent and he says he’s keeping that close to his chest. Angle also says he’s looking forward to the Fatal 4 Way at SummerSlam. Renee thanks Angle and sends it back to the panel. They talk about Angle and Charly sends us to a preview for tonight’s NXT Tag Team Title match.

