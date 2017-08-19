Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Event
Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” coverage from the Barclays Center. Below is the card for tonight:
NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode
NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka
NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain
Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami
Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega
