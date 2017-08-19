Final Card for Tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Event

Aug 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Join us tonight at 7pm EST for live WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” coverage from the Barclays Center. Below is the card for tonight:

NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Aleister Black vs. Hideo Itami

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas with Zelina Vega

