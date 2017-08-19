Code Orange to Perform Live at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Tonight

Aug 19, 2017 - by Michael Riba

WWE has announced that Code Orange will take the stage and perform live at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III this evening. Code Orange’s song “Bleeding in the Blur” is one of the official theme songs for the show.

As always, we will be providing live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III beginning at 7 PM EDT.

