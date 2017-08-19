Code Orange to Perform Live at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III Tonight

WWE has announced that Code Orange will take the stage and perform live at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III this evening. Code Orange’s song “Bleeding in the Blur” is one of the official theme songs for the show.

#NXTTakeOver will feature its first-ever live musical performance tonight when @codeorangekids takes the stage! https://t.co/hnGlk5nRo6 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 19, 2017

As always, we will be providing live coverage of NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III beginning at 7 PM EDT.

