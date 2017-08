Bruce Prichard says Big Show was immature when he first came to WWF

“The Big Show was immature at that time and he felt that he was a giant and just felt that he simply had to show up and be a giant and that was enough. And we needed more. We needed a working giant. We wanted a giant and an attraction that wanted to be on top and was willing to do whatever it took to get there.”

Source: Something To Wrestle With Bruce Prichard

