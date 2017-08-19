Backstage Takeover Videos of Ember Moon and Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega, Triple H Photo

– Below is video of Ember Moon and her family arriving for tonight’s WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event, where she will face undefeated NXT Women’s Champion Asuka. Ember says she’s going to make history tonight.

– WWE also posted this video of Andrade “Cien” Almas and Zelina Vega backstage at Takeover in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center. Vega says they’re prepared to show everyone why Almas deserves the spotlight tonight as he faces Johnny Gargano.

– Triple H posted this backstage photo with “Road Dogg” BG James as they prepare to go live with Takeover tonight. Remember to join us for live coverage at 7pm EST.

