WWE Officials Are Putting Enzo Amore In A Shark Cage As Punishment?

It’s being reported by Sportskeeda that WWE officials have no plans to fire Enzo Amore for a lot of his recent problems backstage, but making him hang in the air when they know he has a fear of heights is one way to make Enzo uncomfortable without taking harsher actions.

On paper, ten to twenty minutes of discomfort is better than being fired by the company, but WWE officials are looking to make an example out of Enzo for his behavior backstage. He will have an uphill battle getting back into the good graces of WWE officials and the locker room.

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)