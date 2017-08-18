WWE Officials Are Putting Enzo Amore In A Shark Cage As Punishment?

Aug 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

It’s being reported by Sportskeeda that WWE officials have no plans to fire Enzo Amore for a lot of his recent problems backstage, but making him hang in the air when they know he has a fear of heights is one way to make Enzo uncomfortable without taking harsher actions.

On paper, ten to twenty minutes of discomfort is better than being fired by the company, but WWE officials are looking to make an example out of Enzo for his behavior backstage. He will have an uphill battle getting back into the good graces of WWE officials and the locker room.

2 Responses

  1. RHBD says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:32 am

    That’s is some manipulative emotial stuff Vinnie Mac is doing. What a bully

  2. jindermaholic says:
    August 18, 2017 at 10:35 am

    This is actually pretty common where I work. If you take too long of a lunch break or show up late a couple of times, in the shark cage you go.

