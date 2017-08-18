Wade Barrett reveals original plan for Team Cena vs. Team Nexus

In an interview with Inside The Ropes, Wade Barrett opened up about how the finish for the Team Cena vs. Team Nexus match at SummerSlam was changed the day of the show.

Barrett said Nexus was originally scheduled to win but Vince McMahon told him that “Summerslam needs to have a happy ending” and the kids need to be happy. Barrett said he didn’t believe Vince was telling the truth.

“We were pulled to one side and (#WWE road agent) Arn Anderson says, ‘hey guys, here’s the finish.’…We get down to the final three which is myself and Justin Gabriel…against John Cena. And then we’re told ‘…and Cena’s going to beat you both and go over.’ At which point, I kind of thought he was joking just to gauge our reaction, and then we realized he’s not joking. This is serious; John’s going over.”

