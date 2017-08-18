Triple H says NXT is the competition for Raw and SmackDown

Aug 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“When you say, ‘What’s the No. 2 promotion?’ and ‘WWE doesn’t have a promotion knocking on its door and pushing them,’ Raw and SmackDown do. Raw and SmackDown have a promotion right on their tail pushing them to do more. That promotion is going to run a show on Saturday night at the Barclays Center, and it’s called NXT. Levesque, 48, who has served as a patriarch for WWE’s developmental third brand, was referring to Saturday’s NXT TakeOver III card from Brooklyn, New York, one day before SummerSlam invades the Barclays Center for the third straight year. [NXT] is going to set a bar, and the main roster is going to have to step up to that bar. And trust me, those are all people that are coming from NXT, and now the kids here are pushing them to do the same thing that they pushed the people in front of them to do.”

source: cbssports.com

