The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing Summerslam & NXT Takeover

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Latest on Ric Flair

*New Official WWE Signing

And More!

We previewed this Saturday Night’s WWE NXT Takeover event featuring Bobby Roode vs Drew McIntyre for the NXT Championship, Asuka against Ember Moon for the NXT Womens Championship, Authors of Pain against Sanity and more. We were joined by the NXT Analyst TJ Omega, along with the Assistant to the Assitant Regional Assistant The Intern Kane Kittens to talk about the show.

We also previewed this Sunday’s WWE PPV Summerslam, featuring Brock Lesnar defending against Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns & Samoa Joe, Jinder Mahal against Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin vs John Cena and more.

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

