Spoilers: GFW Impact Tapings for 8/24/17

GFW taped part of the August 24th Impact episode after Thursday’s Destination X special went off the air. Thanks to Tara’s Friend Bobby for the following spoilers for next week:

* Taryn Terrell cut a promo on GFW Hall of Famer Gail Kim and said she’s here to send her into an early retirement. Gail ran out to attack but Taryn retreated

* OVE defeated indie tag team The Heatseekers

* Grado came out to give his farewell to America with Joseph Park. Laurel Van Ness interrupted and proposed to Grado. He accepted and they celebrated but Kongo Kong came out. Mahabali Shera made the save

* Eli Drake became the new GFW World Heavyweight Champion by winning a 20-man Gauntlet with Eddie Kingston, Braxton Sutter, Boykara, Eddie Edwards, Low Ki, Moose, Taiji Ishimori, Bobby Lashley, Chris Adonis, Fantasma, Johnny Impact (John Hennigan), Garza Jr, KM, Fallah Bah, Mahabali Shera, Kongo Kong, Suicide, Ethan Carter III, Richard Justice and Drake. The match came down to Drake and Edwards

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)