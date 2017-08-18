Shinsuke Nakamura is praised by Jinder Mahal

“Yeah I’m really looking forward to my match with Nakamura, obviously a huge star in Japan, and the crowd loves him. But it’s Brooklyn man, the crowd is unpredictable. It’s just like Chicago, when I beat Randy Orton for the title I said in some interviews, ‘Man, I honestly don’t know what this crowd is going to be like. I don’t know if they’re going to cheer me or cheer Randy, boo me out the building, or whatnot, but as long as they’re making noise it’s good and I know they’re gonna be making a lot of noise.’ I’m interested to see where this match with Shinsuke goes. I’m definitely looking forward to working with Shinsuke. Man, his strikes are surgical.”

Source: Busted Open

