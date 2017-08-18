Roman Reigns asked about the Enzo situation

In a recent interview with Jimmy Traina of the Off the Board podcast, WWE star Roman Reigns was asked about how someone in his position goes about handling the situation surrounding Enzo Amore having “heat” in the locker room. (It was rumored that Reigns had at one point kicked Amore off the tour bus as a result) Roman had the following to say:

“”I swing the sword. If I put the sentence down then I lay it down. If you have heat, that’s what a locker room leader does, he speaks up for the rest of the bunch. It’s tough when you have so many cooks in the kitchen — I’m not the only guy who would speak up. But as the man that I am before I was in this business I would have spoken up if something was wrong, to what I am today within our industry. I am a locker room leader. I’d like to think I’ve been afforded the keys to the car and I drive that thing around every once in a while. But I’m going to take care of it.”

It was also rumored that Enzo had made some negative comments about the wrestling industry, which had led to his dismissal from the tour bus. Which is why it is interesting that Reigns made the following comments as a follow up:

“This business runs… people can say whatever they want about me, I was born in this business, this business runs through my veins. If you cut my arm, it’s WWE that will leak out of that. I was fed since I can remember, from my dad and if my dad wasn’t there than another man in our family stepped up and he was most likely making the money through this business. I’ve experienced a lot of hardships and a lot of great moments throughout my life because of this business. But the bottom line is it’s fed me my entire life. I don’t care who you are, you will not disrespect it, not in front of me, not today, not any day that I’m alive.”

(Visited 95 times, 95 visits today)