Sting Says That He Has ‘No Complaints’ About Last

Sting Explains Why His Character Changed in WCW, Says That He Has 'No Complaints' About Last

Sting was recently interviewed by NBC Elmira to promote his appearance for Big Time Wrestling in Syracuse. Sting talked his 45-minute match with Ric Flair at Clash of the Champions in 1988, his transition into the “Crow” Sting, his last match with #SethRollins, and more.

On becoming “Crow” Sting:

“It was a different time, for sure. It was special. I don’t know how to describe. Wrestling fans were really, really changing. Wrestling was changing, and fans wanted to see something a little bit more gritty. A little darker, a little more mysterious. [As a result], my character changed.”

On having “no complaints” about his last match:

“I cannot complain. The last match I had, yes, I got injured, and it was a bad injury. But I went out wrestling one of the best, Seth Rollins, and it was for the WWE World Title. I mean, what a way to go out. World title match, I cannot complain. I have no complaints. I did everything I could possibly do in this business. So, I’m satisfied.”

