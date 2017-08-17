Sting Says That He Has ‘No Complaints’ About Last

Sting Explains Why His Character Changed in WCW, Says That He Has ‘No Complaints’ About Last #WWE

Sting was recently interviewed by NBC Elmira to promote his appearance for Big Time Wrestling in Syracuse. Sting talked his 45-minute match with Ric Flair at Clash of the Champions in 1988, his transition into the “Crow” Sting, his last match with #SethRollins, and more.

Here are the highlights.

On becoming “Crow” Sting:

“It was a different time, for sure. It was special. I don’t know how to describe. Wrestling fans were really, really changing. Wrestling was changing, and fans wanted to see something a little bit more gritty. A little darker, a little more mysterious. [As a result], my character changed.”

On having “no complaints” about his last match:

“I cannot complain. The last match I had, yes, I got injured, and it was a bad injury. But I went out wrestling one of the best, Seth Rollins, and it was for the WWE World Title. I mean, what a way to go out. World title match, I cannot complain. I have no complaints. I did everything I could possibly do in this business. So, I’m satisfied.”

Source: The Spotlight

