Road Dogg Criticized Over Baron Corbin’s MITB Title Loss

‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James, head of Creative for WWE’s SmackDown Live, has been criticized on Twitter for how this past Tuesday’s show ended. In case you missed it, Baron Corbin attempted to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, that entitled him to a WWE Championship match at any time. But due to a distraction by John Cena, Corbin would lose his title match to current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, on a roll-up.

As head of Creative, Road Dogg is receiving most of the blame for Corbin’s title match loss. A few blame John Cena, feeling he may have had a say in the booking. Others question if SmackDown Live really is “the land of opportunity.” There have also been reports that Corbin’s push was halted due to his actions on Twitter (a confrontation with Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer and blocking some current WWE employees). Below are a few tweets sent to Road Dogg, and his responses to those criticizing him, for how Tuesday’s SmackDown Live ended.

Andrew, if you're not pleased with the ….. #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

Well, your approval is really what I'm……. #blocked — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

The .05% don't employ me. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

Criticism is very personal, it's you being critical to me. I can take "feedback" it's actually helpful and not harnmul — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017

