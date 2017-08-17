Road Dogg Criticized Over Baron Corbin’s MITB Title Loss
‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James, head of Creative for WWE’s SmackDown Live, has been criticized on Twitter for how this past Tuesday’s show ended. In case you missed it, Baron Corbin attempted to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, that entitled him to a WWE Championship match at any time. But due to a distraction by John Cena, Corbin would lose his title match to current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, on a roll-up.
THIS. JUST. HAPPENED. #SDLive @BaronCorbinWWE @JinderMahal pic.twitter.com/S4PEy97NWv
— WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2017
With assistance from @JohnCena, @JinderMahal rolls up @BaronCorbinWWE to RETAIN his #WWETitle! pic.twitter.com/9G4oNzY06a
— WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2017
Call it KARMA…. #SDLive @JohnCena @BaronCorbinWWE pic.twitter.com/hkKXy6CeiJ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 16, 2017
That's all she wrote for @BaronCorbinWWE's #MITB opportunity…
No doubt The #LoneWolf will seek REVENGE at #SummerSlam! #SDLive @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/Dd5YfugebH
— WWE (@WWE) August 16, 2017
As head of Creative, Road Dogg is receiving most of the blame for Corbin’s title match loss. A few blame John Cena, feeling he may have had a say in the booking. Others question if SmackDown Live really is “the land of opportunity.” There have also been reports that Corbin’s push was halted due to his actions on Twitter (a confrontation with Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer and blocking some current WWE employees). Below are a few tweets sent to Road Dogg, and his responses to those criticizing him, for how Tuesday’s SmackDown Live ended.
Andrew, if you're not pleased with the ….. #blocked
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017
Well, your approval is really what I'm……. #blocked
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017
The .05% don't employ me.
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017
Criticism is very personal, it's you being critical to me. I can take "feedback" it's actually helpful and not harnmul
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 16, 2017
Yea, that's what i me……#blocked
— Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 17, 2017