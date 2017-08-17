Road Dogg Criticized Over Baron Corbin’s MITB Title Loss

Aug 17, 2017 - by Bill Fenbers

‘Road Dogg’ Jesse James, head of Creative for WWE’s SmackDown Live, has been criticized on Twitter for how this past Tuesday’s show ended.  In case you missed it, Baron Corbin attempted to cash in his Money In The Bank briefcase, that entitled him to a WWE Championship match at any time.  But due to a distraction by John Cena, Corbin would lose his title match to current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, on a roll-up.

As head of Creative, Road Dogg is receiving most of the blame for Corbin’s title match loss.  A few blame John Cena, feeling he may have had a say in the booking.  Others question if SmackDown Live really is “the land of opportunity.”  There have also been reports that Corbin’s push was halted due to his actions on Twitter (a confrontation with Dave Meltzer from The Wrestling Observer and blocking some current WWE employees).  Below are a few tweets sent to Road Dogg, and his responses to those criticizing him, for how Tuesday’s SmackDown Live ended.

(Visited 107 times, 107 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Audio: Bobby Lashley talks Destination X, El Patron being stripped of the GFW title, crossing over, McGregor vs. Mayweather, Angle, Flair, Punk, Roode, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad