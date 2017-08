Report: Shelton Benjamin on his way back to WWE

According to PWInsider.com, Shelton Benjamin has officially signed a new deal with WWE. After suffering an injury last year that delayed his WWE comeback, it was rumored for the past several months that Benjamin was in talks with the company again about returning.

While it’s unknown which brand he’ll be on, a source has noted that Benjamin is expected to be on TV soon.

