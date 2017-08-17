Kiera Hogan signs with GFW

independent wrestler Kiera Hogan has signed a contract with Global Force Wrestling and will be making her debut with GFW shortly.

The 22-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia who is known as “The Girl on Fire” has quickly risen to the top in women’s wrestling working for promotions such as Atlanta Wrestling Entertainment, SHINE Wrestling, SHIMMER Women Athletes, and WSU to name a few.

Kiera currently holds the WSU Spirit Championship, a title she won from Su Yung in a three-way match also involving Veda Scott at WSU’s 10th Anniversary show.

She will face off against Mickie Knuckles at ROAR Women’s Pro Wrestling at the Opera Night Club on Monday, August 28th.

She also was recently named as one of the co trainers at Heath Slater’s training facility Face 2 Face wrestling alongside #WWE Legend Jazz.

source: Square Circle Sirens

