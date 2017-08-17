GFW signs a new knockout

Global Force Wrestling has signed semi-retired independent wrestler Hania to a deal with the company.

She debuted as a masked wrestler under the name Saturyne in CHIKARA where she was trained by WWE’s Cesaro & Mike Quackenbush.

She would resurface at WSU’s event Blood and Thunder on October 12, 2013 unmasked under the name Hania where defeated Cherry Bomb.

At WSU Resurgence, Hania was defeated by Athena in singles action. The two faced off in a rematch at Breaking Barriers III on November 8, with Hania emerging victorious.

At the WSU 8th Anniversary Show on February 21, 2015, Hania again lost to Athena in a TLC Match, and the two shook hands and hugged in a show of respect. After the embrace, however, Hania turned heel and attacked Athena with a steel chair.

She also has wrestled frequently for Women of Honor where she has had multiple matches against Mandy Leon in ROH.

Recently Hania has slowed down on taking bookings, mostly wrestling for AWS in California every now and again.

Source: Squared Circle Sirens





