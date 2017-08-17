Dwayne Johnson to serve as producer of new movie from Universal Pictures

Deadline.com is reporting that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s production company Seven Bucks Productions will help produce a new movie which was acquired by Universal Pictures based on the hunt for Genhis Khan’s mysterious tomb. The movie, written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty And The Beast, The Huntsman: Winter’s War) will also be produced by ImageMovers’ Jack Rapke and Jackie Levine. Seven Bucks Productions President Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia will be executive producers along with ImageMovers’ Robert Zemeckis. Johnson will not be part of the cast in this movie and will be only producing the flick. The former WWE champion enjoys a great relationship with Universal Pictures, having already worked for them with the Fast and the Furious franchise and the upcoming spinoff with him and Jason Statham. Seven Bucks Productions has been slowly gaining traction in Hollywood and it is involved in pretty much all the movies that Johnson is part of.

