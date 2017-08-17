Braun Strowman and Alexa Bliss SummerSlam Diary Videos, Rusev Posts Cryptic Tweet

– WWE will be following Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss for SummerSlam Diary features this week. Above is Braun’s first entry and below is the first entry from Bliss, both filmed at Yankee Stadium earlier this week.

– Rusev had fans speculating on Twitter this week with the following cryptic tweet:

Eddie Guerrero would of shook everybody's hand. Classes people! Lost all my respect. You know who you are! — Rusev (@RusevBUL) August 16, 2017

