Big Show Continues Injury Angle (Photo), Paige’s Birthday, Bella Brains Video

– Below is the “anatomy edition” of Bella Brains with The Bella Twins:

– Paige turns 25 years old today.

– As noted, WWE did an injury angle on this week’s RAW that saw Big Show suffer a hand injury before his SummerSlam match with Big Cass on Sunday. Show tweeted the following today, continuing the angle. As noted, Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the match at SummerSlam.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)