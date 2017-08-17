Big Show Continues Injury Angle (Photo), Paige’s Birthday, Bella Brains Video

Aug 17, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the “anatomy edition” of Bella Brains with The Bella Twins:

– Paige turns 25 years old today.

– As noted, WWE did an injury angle on this week’s RAW that saw Big Show suffer a hand injury before his SummerSlam match with Big Cass on Sunday. Show tweeted the following today, continuing the angle. As noted, Enzo Amore will be suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the match at SummerSlam.

