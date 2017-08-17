Alexa Bliss Talks Total Divas, Friendship with Nia Jax, How Long She’d Like To Wrestle

Alexa Bliss recently spoke with ESPN, you can read a few highlights below:

Alexa Bliss comments on how long she would like to wrestle:

“I’d like to wrestle for as long as I can. I’ve always liked watching wrestling, but once you are on the other end of it, you develop a certain passion for it and respect for it and I would like to accomplish everything I want to before calling it quits.”

Bliss comments on being nervous about being called up from NXT:

“I didn’t feel that I was ready to leave NXT. When I was called up to Smackdown I was very nervous. I hadn’t done many of the things at NXT that I thought I was supposed to. I didn’t have a TakeOver match. I never held the title. I only had a few matches on NXT TV and to be called up and told, ‘Well, here you go!’”

Bliss comments on her role on Total Divas:

“I’ve been kind of the peacekeeper between people. If people get into an argument, I tell them, ‘I’m the youngest one here why am I the most mature, why is that?’ I try to mend everything. I don’t do drama. I don’t like drama. I just watch it happen, but I don’t want to be in it.”

Bliss comments on spending time with Nia Jax on Total Divas, how WWE becomes your family on the road:

“The fact that I’m on there with Nia Jax, who is one of my best friends, is super fun and super exciting,” said Bliss. “We have a lot of fun with it. We just kind of roll with it and see what happens.

You don’t have your family. You don’t have your outside friends. WWE becomes your family. One big dysfunctional family. You aren’t going to get along with everyone all the time, but you have to see them five or six days a week anyway. It’s very important to have a friend on the road, especially because of the scheduling and everything going on. They’re going through it with you. As many people say that they understand it, they don’t unless they are living though it.”

(Visited 26 times, 26 visits today)