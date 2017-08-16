What Happened After WWE Tapings, WWE Cruiserweight Injured?, The Usos on The New Day

– Below is video of The Usos after their non-title win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day on this week’s blue brand show. The Usos say they proved to everyone what they are about and come SummerSlam, they will become four-time tag team champions.

– The dark main event after Tuesday’s WWE 205 Live in Providence, RI saw Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Rusev and Dolph Ziggler. The finish saw Orton hit the RKO on Ziggler for the pin.

– TJP may be suffering from an injury after he appeared on this week’s 205 Live with crutches and a large knee brace. TJP’s ongoing rivalry with Rich Swann was set to continue but Swann wrestled Ariya Daivari instead after it was announced that TJP was out of the match. TJP later appeared on the stage during the match, allowing Daivari to defeat a distracted Swann. No word yet on if this is just an angle but TJP did re-tweet this photo from the Swann vs. Daivari match. He also tweeted the following on the injury. WWE has not confirmed the injury as of this writing but we will keep you updated.

Setbacks make the leaps forward so much more rewarding. But at least I still got one good wheel. — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) August 16, 2017

