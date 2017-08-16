Speculation on Ric Flair

GERWECK.NET contributor, Dr. Jerry Wiseman, posted the following on his Facebook page:

So Ric Flair did not have heart surgery, he did not have colon surgery and everything about his hospital stay has been one swerve after the next. I have heard that Flair had an aneurysm clipped which would explain the medically induced coma better. I cannot confirm this though but I’ve heard it from a couple of sources. Flair is still in critical condition…





