Speculation on Ric Flair

Aug 16, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

GERWECK.NET contributor, Dr. Jerry Wiseman, posted the following on his Facebook page:

So Ric Flair did not have heart surgery, he did not have colon surgery and everything about his hospital stay has been one swerve after the next. I have heard that Flair had an aneurysm clipped which would explain the medically induced coma better. I cannot confirm this though but I’ve heard it from a couple of sources. Flair is still in critical condition…


