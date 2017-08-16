Seth Rollins Talks Mayweather vs. McGregor (Video), WWE Stars Visit Yankee Stadium

– Seth Rollins spent the day with ESPN on Wednesday to promote WWE SummerSlam. Below is video of Rollins discussing the upcoming Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight on First Take. Rollins says McGregor does have a puncher’s chance but Mayweather is 49-0 for a reason. Rollins says Conor will be lucky if he touches Floyd. When asked if there’s anything Rollins takes from these fighters and brings to the WWE ring, Rollins talked about their work ethic and says WWE Superstars don’t have the luxury of fighting once per year as they have to do it every night and stay prepared.

– Big Cass, Braun Strowman and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss visited Yankee Stadium to participate in batting practice ahead of Tuesday’s New York Yankees vs. New York Mets MLB game. A custom WWE Title was presented to MLB Home Run Derby Champion Aaron Judge during the visit. Below are a few photos:

#WWE Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss is in the house. pic.twitter.com/Il8ZQceIfw — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 15, 2017

Champions deserve championship belts. WWE stars stopped by to award Aaron his belt for the HR Derby. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/45CKoLvLAl — New York Yankees (@Yankees) August 15, 2017

