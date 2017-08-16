Paige thinks she’ll be back on WWE TV in a few months

Former WWE Divas champion Paige attended the Malik Rose Bowl Tournament at Bowl and Barrel at the Rim in San Antonio and the local CBS affiliate KENS 5 was on hand to cover the event.

KENS 5’s reporter Chelsey Hernandez caught up with the WWE Superstar to ask her when she will be back on television. “Hopefully within the next couple of months, fingers crossed,” Paige said. “Now I have to get cleared by WWE doctors.”

Paige had a turbulent year with the WWE, first getting suspended twice for Wellness Program violations in August and October of last year and then her relationship with Alberto El Patron was constantly in the news for all the wrong reasons. She underwent a much-needed neck surgery and then to make matters worse, several of her naked photos and adult videos were published on the Internet.

WWE Studios along with The Rock’s production company Seven Bucks are producing a movie based on her family. Filming has been completed and the movie has been said to have saved her WWE career considering her whacky behavior over the past few months.





